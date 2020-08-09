Get Caught Up With Ghostwire: Tokyo and Deathloop Via Developer Updates

Earlier this year, we learned that Bethesda wouldn’t feature a digital showcase in order to fill the gap left by E3’s cancellation this year. It was a disappointment for those of us who were eagerly anticipating more of the publisher’s two new IPs that they debuted the previous year during E3 2019, Ghostwire: Tokyo and Deathloop. Luckily, though, we were able to see new trailers for the games during the PS5 showcase, and this weekend also saw QuakeCon at Home, where Bethesda was now ready to share a few new details. And those just happened to include new developer updates for both of these intriguing and original games.

First up was the legendary Shinji Mikami from Tango Gameworks, sharing more of Ghostwire: Tokyo. Like before, details about the gameplay are still a bit vague, but Shinji assures us that Tango is still working hard in order to make the game “cool and unique.” According to the video’s description, players will be using “spectral abilities” to battle paranormal threats while trying to figure out how ninety-nine percent of Tokyo’s population vanished, plus the PS5 version will have haptic feedback…but never mind all that, because as Shinji notes in the video, only one development is important these days: The ability to pet the dog. And indeed, you will be able to pet dogs in Ghostwire: Tokyo. So you can all rejoice.

Arkane Lyon was up next with more on Deathloop, and while they didn’t give us any dogs to pet (yet), Game Director Dinga Bakaba and Art Director Sebastien Mitto were still able to walk us through an overview of how the game will play. Our main character Colt is a soldier who will have to solve a “reverse murder mystery” in order to figure out how to kill eight deadly visionaries in a single night, lest they relive the day again via a time loop. Much like the Dishonored games, players will get to experiment with various approaches and skills, trying to engineer the best methods to dispose of the targets. But one of the eight is an assassin, Julianna, and players can control them as well, in a battle against others playing as Colt. We also get a deeper look into the game’s setting, complete with visuals inspired by ’60s pop art, and how the PS5 version of Deathloop will also feature the likes of haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.

That wasn’t all Bethesda had to show during QuakeCon at Home, as we also got a teaser for Doom Eternal’s first campiagn expansion, a gameplay trailer for The Elder Scrolls Online: Stonethorn, and a reveal of the Arkane 20th Anniversary Collection, collecting all of the Dishonored games plus DLC, Prey, Arx Fatalis, and Dark Messiah of Might & Magic (the latter two available for Steam users only, though). But Ghostwire: Tokyo and Deathloop are certainly some notable highlights, potentially adding new and memorable faces, locales, and gameplay as a fresh addition to Bethesda’s catalog. We’ll see if they can accomplish that goal with Deathloop comes out for PC and PS5 this holiday season, with Ghostwire: Tokyo also arriving on the same platforms in 2021.