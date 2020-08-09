Venusaur and Gyarados Receive DX Pokémon Gallery Figures

Just the other day we got our first look at a trio of new Gallery Figures in the form of Pokémon Sword and Shield starters. Now a pair of popular Kanto Pokémon are getting the same treatment but in a bigger way!

Venusaur, the final evolved form of starter Bulbasaur, is receiving a DX figure. Gyarados, the final evolved form of Magikarp, also gets one. The DX versions are larger than standard Gallery Figures because these two behemoths need to show off their power. Venusaur is attacking with Frenzy Plant and you can see the immense roots rising out of the ground. Gyarados uses Aqua Tail which adds a high splashing wave effect.

Both figures are available to order now on the Pokémon Center website. Check out teaser images below!