Chipotle Launches Tony Hawk Burrito in Celebration of Tony’s Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2

Restaurant chain Chipotle announced today that they are teaming up with Pro Skater Tony Hawk in a promotional event for the upcoming remaster of Tony’s Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2. Fans can order Tony Hawk’s go to burrito from Chipotle exclusively on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com. Starting today, the first 2,000 fans who order the Tony Hawk Burrito, made with brown rice, black beans, chicken, tomatillo-red chili salsa, cheese and guac, will get access to the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 Warehouse Demo for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or PC.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 launches on August 14. To celebrate the launch, there will be a 2-hour live stream from Chipotle’s Twitch page (www.twitch.tv/chipotle) featuring Tony Hawk, pro skater Jagger Eaton and actor Finn Wolfhard playing the Warehouse Demo. To sweeten the deal, the trio will be giving out up to 5000 free Chipotle burritos during the stream.