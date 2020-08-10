New Weapons, Equipment Coming in PUBG Update 8.2

A major update is coming to PUBG later this month, one that’s bringing all manner of changes and additions with it. Earlier this week, PUBG Corp. gave a full detailing of Update 8.2, which will be hitting test server on August 12 and live servers on August 19. The first addition mentioned in the announcement is the new MG3 LMG. The gun sports two modes of fire, tracer rounds, increased damage against vehicles and a couple other extras fans will surely appreciate. The update also introduces players to the “Decoy Grenade,” which confuses enemies when thrown. It gives user ten seconds of fake firing sounds, which should be enough for one to make their move.

As for features, Update 8.2 brings back the “Pick ‘Em Challenge.” Fans can use this to pick different esports teams to win in the PCS2 event, with successful pickers being awarded with in-game PCS2 gear. PUBG’s original lobby music also makes a comeback, and players can now toggle their helmets on and off if they want. Helmets will always still be visible to other players though, so there’s no advantage to be had in using the feature.

Lastly, cosmetic updates have been made to a handful of weapons and four additional docks have been added to the Erangel map. The weapons getting improved models/textures include the M416, SKS and Kar98k. Be sure to check out the full post for all the fine details.

PUBG is available now on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.