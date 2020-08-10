Xbox’s Lockhart Console Name Revealed in Leaked Controller Packaging

Leaked Xbox Controller packaging has revealed the name of Xbox’s mysterious Project Lockhart.

Lockhart is a cheaper, less powerful version of Xbox Series X. Leaked internals suggest the console comes equipped with 7.5GB of RAM, 4 teraflops of GPU performance, and the same RDNA2 CPU installed in every Series X. Rumors suggest an official reveal is happening this month. However, it appears that one of the key parts of the reveal, the naming of the console, has already leaked.

Twitter user Zak managed to get his hands on an early version of the new Xbox Wireless Controller. What’s most interesting is the side of the packaging where the list of supported devices lies. The controllers works with Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Windows 10, Android, and iOS. However, it also lists Xbox Series S, which is likely the unannounced Lockhart. It is likely indeed real as the user has several videos up on his Twitter of him using the controller.

We’ll let you know should Microsoft make any announcements regarding Xbox Series S. It will likely launch alongside Xbox Series X this holiday season, but at a much cheaper price.