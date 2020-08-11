Discover the ‘Lifepaths’ and ‘Tools of Destruction’ in Latest Cyberpunk 2077 Trailers

Yesterday, CD Projekt Red hosted their second Night City Wire livestream, which featured some new looks at their upcoming open world sci-fi RPG.

The highlights came in the form of two new gameplay trailers for Cyberpunk 2077, which can both be seen below. The first focuses on the three available backstories for your customizable character, and how it will drastically alter your introduction to the game and beyond. Meanwhile, the second trailer provides a glimpse at the wide variety of guns and melee weapons that will be at your disposal come November 19 on PS4, Xbox One and PC.