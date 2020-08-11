Final Fantasy XIV Second NieR Raid Collaboration Out Now

The latest update for Final Fantasy XIV has gone live. Patch 5.3 has been long awaited, as COVID-19’s impact on the world took a toll on the XIV developers as they transitioned to working from home, causing a two month delay. Regardless, this patch is sizable. Not only does it conclude Shadowbringers as a whole (as 5.4 and 5.5 will be setting up the next expansion pack), but it is also the second NieR raid we’ve been eagerly anticipating.
The first one was released back in October and was met with an overwhelmingly positive reception as it not only mixed familiar characters and enemies, but it they also remixed musical scores, specifically Weight of the World to fit Final Fantasy XIV.
- 12 New Story Missions
- New Dungeon (drops iLevel 475 gear which will be good for TEA)
- New Trial and Extreme Trial
- YoRHa: Dark Apocalypse NieR raid
- The Sorrow of Werlyt Continuation
- Unreal Trial (Shiva) / Faux Hollows Mini-Game
- New Custom Delivery
- Dwarf Beast Tribe
- A Realm Reborn Revamp
- Flying Now Accessible in A Realm Reborn Areas
- The Feast Season 16 Begins
- Removal of Various Items in A Realm Reborn Dungeon Treasure Coffers
- Job Changes
- Buff to Warrior
- Slight Buff to Bard, Monk, Gunbreaker and Scholar
- Debuff to Summoner’s Tri-Disaster
- Large Debuff to Astrologian with some MP buffs
- Clarification for Machinist Skill Hypercharge
- Various PVP changes to Jobs
- Sundry Splendors Shops Open in Major Cities
- Trial Synthesis Added to Crafting
- New Emotes, Chocobo Barding, Minions and Mounts
- New Housing Items
- Sticker Mode added to Group Pose
- You can travel to different servers while in a party
- You can also merge parties in party finder
- Free Trial Now Includes Heavensward Content
Be sure to check out the full patch notes because, as always, it’s much too long to put in a single article. We’ve just summarized the major components.
The Ishgardian Restoration will return in 5.31 (which should be in about a month), and the continuation of the Shadowbringers Relic Quest with the Bozjan Southern Front will be out with 5.35 (in two months).