Final Fantasy XIV Second NieR Raid Collaboration Out Now

The latest update for Final Fantasy XIV has gone live. Patch 5.3 has been long awaited, as COVID-19’s impact on the world took a toll on the XIV developers as they transitioned to working from home, causing a two month delay. Regardless, this patch is sizable. Not only does it conclude Shadowbringers as a whole (as 5.4 and 5.5 will be setting up the next expansion pack), but it is also the second NieR raid we’ve been eagerly anticipating.

The first one was released back in October and was met with an overwhelmingly positive reception as it not only mixed familiar characters and enemies, but it they also remixed musical scores, specifically Weight of the World to fit Final Fantasy XIV.

12 New Story Missions

New Dungeon (drops iLevel 475 gear which will be good for TEA)

New Trial and Extreme Trial

YoRHa: Dark Apocalypse NieR raid

The Sorrow of Werlyt Continuation

Unreal Trial (Shiva) / Faux Hollows Mini-Game

New Custom Delivery

Dwarf Beast Tribe

A Realm Reborn Revamp

Flying Now Accessible in A Realm Reborn Areas

The Feast Season 16 Begins

Removal of Various Items in A Realm Reborn Dungeon Treasure Coffers

Job Changes Buff to Warrior Slight Buff to Bard, Monk, Gunbreaker and Scholar Debuff to Summoner’s Tri-Disaster Large Debuff to Astrologian with some MP buffs Clarification for Machinist Skill Hypercharge

Various PVP changes to Jobs

Sundry Splendors Shops Open in Major Cities

Trial Synthesis Added to Crafting

New Emotes, Chocobo Barding, Minions and Mounts

New Housing Items

Sticker Mode added to Group Pose

You can travel to different servers while in a party

You can also merge parties in party finder

Free Trial Now Includes Heavensward Content

Be sure to check out the full patch notes because, as always, it’s much too long to put in a single article. We’ve just summarized the major components.

The Ishgardian Restoration will return in 5.31 (which should be in about a month), and the continuation of the Shadowbringers Relic Quest with the Bozjan Southern Front will be out with 5.35 (in two months).