Halo Infinite Delayed to 2021, Xbox Series X Still Scheduled for a November Release

343 Industries today announced that Halo Infinite will no longer launch this holiday season.

Halo Infinite, long-considered Xbox Series X’s biggest and most important launch title, has been delayed. The game will now launch sometime in 2021 due to circumstances revolving around the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, Microsoft confirmed that Xbox Series X remains scheduled for release this holiday season. Specifically, it’s coming in November.

343 Industries made the announcement via Twitter. They apologized for the delay, but made it clear they couldn’t deliver the quality expected from the franchise in time for a holiday release.

Halo Infinite’s delay is a huge blow for Microsoft who had hoped to use the title as the marquee launch title for the upcoming Xbox Series X. However, the delay will likely help Halo Infinite in the long-run. Despite showing a rather lengthy demo at the recent Xbox Games Showcase, the demo was heavily criticized for its visuals. Extra development time allows 343 Industries to further polish those visuals and take additional advantage of the Xbox Series X.

Halo Infinite launches sometime in 2021 on Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC. Xbox Series X launches this November.