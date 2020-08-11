Hyper Scape Arrives on Consoles Alongside Season 1

Ubisoft today released Hyper Scape Season 1, which comes alongside the game’s release on PS4 and Xbox One.

Season 1, ‘The First Principle,’ brings with it plenty of new content. However, what’s most important about this update is that it finally brings the game to PS4 and Xbox One. Players on both consoles can download the game now and enjoy cross-progression across all three platforms. Unfortunately, cross-play isn’t ready just yet. That optional feature arrives in a future update.

In terms of new content, the Season adds a new weapon and hack to your arsenal. The Dragonfly is a silenced, semi-autp precision rifle. Meanwhile, Magnet helps you attract and trap enemies in its area of effect.

Like all Battle Royale games these days, Hyper Scape includes a Battle Pass filled with cosmetic items. The Season 1 Battle Pass has both a free and premium track with 100 tiers of items. In addition, an in-game shop allows players to purchase items a la carte.

Hyper Scape is available now on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.