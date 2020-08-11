New Atomic Heart Gameplay Offers Look at Twisted Enemies

Mudfish released some new footage of Atomic Heart this week, giving players a look at some of the monstrous creatures they’ll be facing. The setting for this trailer appears to be some sort of abandoned museum which is now home to all manner of biological horrors. Viewers are also treated to music from Mick Gordon, the man behind the excellent DOOM soundtracks. It’s all looking quite interesting, so make some time and say hello to “Plyush.”

Atomic Heart takes place in an alternate universe Soviet Union during its high-watermark days. Players take on the role of “P-3,” a cybernetically-enhanced KGB agent who’s been tasked with investigating the cause of a robotic rebellion. The game is described as an adventure-FPS, but the footage shown so far makes it seem like an immersive sim very much like BioShock or Prey.

Atomic Heart doesn’t have a release date yet, but it’s already confirmed for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Hopefully fans won’t have to wait too long before getting to pick it up for their new systems.