NVIDIA Announces Event for September 1

While all the hype in the gaming industry has been around the next two consoles releasing, on the back end, the two video card companies are embarking on new technology. The next line of NVIDIA RTX cards have been heavily rumored and today, NVIDIA has announced an event coming on September 1. This GeForce Special Event, featuring an address by founder and CEO Jensen Huang, will occur on Sept. 1, at 9 a.m. Pacific time. The event is strictly focused on the latest innovations in gaming and graphics. We should see the announcement, if not the release, of NVIDIA’s next top card the RTX 3080ti and the 3080. The 3080ti is rumored to come with up to 24 GB of RAM on the card, but may be split three different ways. NVIDIA currently has a countdown going on which can be seen below.