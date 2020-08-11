Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty to be Served Up on Nintendo Switch This October

Switch fans who’ve been hankering for something different are in luck; Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty is coming to the platform in October. Fans will have the option to download the game digitally of course, but there are also two physical versions to consider. The standard is basically what one would expect: just the game with no extra frills. As for the collector’s edition, it comes with a set of stickers, a keychain, a special lenticular and a collector’s box.

Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty is a remaster of Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee from the the original PlayStation days. Players step into the shoes of the game’s namesake: Abe, a floor-waxer eventually thrust into the role of unlikely hero. As Abe, players will have to navigate the dangers of Rupture Farms and save the last of his people from winding up as some sort of canned food product. Can he do it? Hopefully, because he’s the Mudokon’s only hope.

Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty is available on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The Switch version launches this October. Be sure to check out our review for more info.