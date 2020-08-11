The Last of Us Part II Adds Grounded, Permadeath Modes, New Modifiers

Naughty Dog today revealed exciting new features coming to The Last of Us Part II in the next update.

Releasing August 13, the next The Last of Us Part II update brings plenty of new modes and modifiers to the already beefy game. First up is the new Grounded Mode. This difficulty alters the experience by making enemies deadlier and resources scarcer. It also disables Listen mode and removes elements of the HUD. Want more challenge? Try the new Permadeath mode, which removes all second chances. However, if the challenge is a bit too much, you can still enable checkpoints that restart players at the beginning of the day should they die.

For those wanting more fun, several new graphics, audio, and gameplay modifiers are coming to the game. 30 new graphic options arrive as part of the update, including cel-shading, retro 8-bit, black and white, and sepia-toned among others. There also plenty of unlockable gameplay modifiers, including one shot and touch of death. There’s also infinite ammo, infinity crafting, and infinite Listen Mode range.

The Last of Us Part II is available now on PS4. The free update launches August 13.