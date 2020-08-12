Control Ultimate Edition Announced, Next-Gen Upgrades Locked to Ultimate Edition

Remedy Entertainment today announced Control Ultimate Edition for PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

Control Ultimate Edition is, as the name suggests, the ultimate version of Control. It comes packaged with the base game, both expansions (The Foundation and AWE), and all previously released content updates. It launches August 27 on Steam, September 10 on Epic Game Store alongside PS4 and Xbox One (digital only), and late September physically on PS4 and Xbox One.

As previously announced, Control is coming to next-gen platforms. A digital version of Control Ultimate Edition launches on PS5 and Xbox Series X by the end of 2020. A physical release follows in early 2021. Purchasing Control Ultimate Edition on PS4 or Xbox One will net you a free upgrade to the PS5 or Xbox Series X version. However, anyone who purchased the launch version will not get the free upgrade. Remedy Entertainment has opted to lock the free upgrade behind the Ultimate Edition. No specific reason was provided.

Control Ultimate Edition begins launching August 27.