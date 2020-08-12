The Play! Pokémon Podcast Releases First Episode

Pokémon has been around for decades now and fans of course have created their own ways of connecting and discussing the series but nothing from the company itself. Today, an official podcast has been announced and the first episode is uploaded. It’s curious the company has never ventured into this media but now seems to be the perfect time to view or listen.

The hour-long discussion covers competitive topics involving Pokémon. The hosts go over various strategies for Pokémon Sword and Shield, the Pokémon TCG and Pokkén Tournament. Dedicated fans and followers of the Pokémon Players Cup will be able to learn some tips, breakdown gameplay observations from competitors and receive latest news from each.

Since we are living during quarantine times, this podcast gives Pokémon fans more content to enjoy. Perhaps The Play! will expand to other Pokémon topics after the tournament ends or spin-off to discuss the rest of the Pokémon world.

Check it out on YouTube, Spotify and other podcast platforms.