‘Become the Hitman’ in VR with Hitman 3 Developer Diary

At last week’s State of Play, IO Interactive showed off their latest entry in the long-running assassination sandbox series, but the brief glimpse showed off a surprising new way to partake in the mishaps of Agent 47.

While we already knew that Hitman 3 would include access to every playable level from the past two Hitman games, IO Interactive has also implemented virtual reality for the first time in the series into each of these unique and impressively detailed environments. Several of the developers have taken part in a new developer diary, which can be seen below and dives into the unique ways that VR will enhance the wacky and murderous exploits while also featuring a few quick peeks at some new first-person gameplay.

Hitman 3 is set to launch in January 2021 on PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One and PC.