NBA 2K21 Current-Gen Demo Arriving Soon, Unveils Courtside Reports

2K unveiled its gameplay trailer recently that shows off what to expect on current generation consoles. The game launches on September 4 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. Gameplay Director Mike Wang has also revealed a new blog titled Courtside Reports. This will provide the community with a better idea of what is going on behind-the-scenes with the game. Players can expect major changes to the Pro Stick and shooting system, along with new motion styles and badge improvements. Cover athlete Damian Lillard worked with the developers to make NBA 2K21 a more fun game. The Courtside Reports can be viewed here. Lastly, the demo for the game will be launching on August 24 for the current generation.