Pony Island Creator Reveals Latest Game, Inscryption

Daniel Mullins is best known for being the creator of the hit indie game Pony Island, as well as The Hex, games both known for defying genre conventions and containing massive twists, experimental storytelling, and whatnot. As such, they’re also known for being delightfully odd gems, and so unsurprisingly, it looks as though Daniel’s latest game will follow in the tradition of its big brothers. The game is called Inscryption, and as seen in the trailer below, it aims to provide a rather offbeat experience in several different ways.

Inscryption is described as “an inky black card-based odyssey that blends the deckbuilding roguelike, escape-room style puzzles, and psychological horror into a blood-laced smoothie,” so yeah, expect anything from this game. Going by what we see in the clip, is does indeed appear to mainly focus on deck-building and card-based gameplay, playing with woodland creatures…but it also says that cards are acquired by “draft, surgery, and self mutilation.” And that’s not even getting into the moments featuring cards talking to you, different styles of pixel art, talk of sacrifices, and more. But given Daniel’s track record, it should definitely be some sort of twisted, eerie genius, and so we’ll definitely be keeping our eye on Inscryption, which arrives on PC in 2021.