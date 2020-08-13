Razer Nada Announced as New Left-Handed Gaming Mouse

Today, Razer has announced a new mouse that aims to fit those that are left-handed. The Naga includes a true left-handed ergonomic design with a ton of features to cover everything a left-handed user needs. Players can expect twenty programmable buttons at it’s geared more towards MMO gaming, but a lot of office use and macros can be used with this much selection.

Razer is also including its Razer Focus+ 20K DPI Optical Sensor for maximum precision. Lastly, players can expect up to five on-board memory profiles, the Razer Mechanical Mouse Switches that rate up to 50 million clicks and the Razer Speedflex cable for no-worry navigation.

The Razer Naga is available now on at the Razer website for $89.99.