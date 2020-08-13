The Walking Dead Onslaught gets Release Date, New Gameplay Trailer

Survios and AMC have announced that its virtual reality zombie title, The Walking Dead Onslaught, will be releasing on September 29. It will be compatible with the PlayStation VR, Oculus Rift and Steam VR. Following the game’s digital launch, there will also be PlayStation VR physical editions from Perp Games available on October 13th. Finally, the game will be compatible with the PlayStation 5. This game also coincides with the final season of AMC’s The Walking Dead, as it releases ten days prior.
The Walking Dead Onslaught will take place shortly after the Savior War in Alexandria. Players will play as series favorite Daryl Dixon as he recounts an encounter with a mysterious stranger. This will be the campaign, however there is an infinitely replayable Scavenger Mode as players go on endless supply runs as Rick, Daryl, Michonne and Carol. Players can upgrade and modify weapons within the game as they rebuild their communities. You can watch the gameplay trailer below. You can also read our hands-on from E3 2019 here.
Survios also announced Deluxe and Survivor Editions for The Walking Dead Onslaught, as well as pre-order bonuses:
- Digital Deluxe Edition: Includes Iconic Show Weapons Pack: Lucille, Rick’s Mace, The Red Machete and Tyreese’s Hammer, Alexandria Crafting Starter Kit, The Walking Dead Onslaught Mini-Soundtrack and Art Book. Additionally, purchases via the PlayStation Store will also receive a special PS4 Theme and Avatar pack.
- Digital Pre-Order Bonuses: Offers exclusive Sheriff Rick and Hunter Daryl character skins, Gold Katana and Gold Knuckle Knife weapon skins, and a pre-purchase discount on participating platforms.
- Retail Editions: Retail Exclusive Deluxe Editions and a limited run Survivor Edition are available at Retail. The Survivor Edition will feature all in-game and Deluxe Edition content, an exclusive SteelBook®, and 1 of 5 Collectable Postcards. Visit your local retailer for additional details and availability.