The Walking Dead Onslaught gets Release Date, New Gameplay Trailer

Survios and AMC have announced that its virtual reality zombie title, The Walking Dead Onslaught, will be releasing on September 29. It will be compatible with the PlayStation VR, Oculus Rift and Steam VR. Following the game’s digital launch, there will also be PlayStation VR physical editions from Perp Games available on October 13th. Finally, the game will be compatible with the PlayStation 5. This game also coincides with the final season of AMC’s The Walking Dead, as it releases ten days prior.

The Walking Dead Onslaught will take place shortly after the Savior War in Alexandria. Players will play as series favorite Daryl Dixon as he recounts an encounter with a mysterious stranger. This will be the campaign, however there is an infinitely replayable Scavenger Mode as players go on endless supply runs as Rick, Daryl, Michonne and Carol. Players can upgrade and modify weapons within the game as they rebuild their communities. You can watch the gameplay trailer below. You can also read our hands-on from E3 2019 here.