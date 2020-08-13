Turtle Beach Announces Stealth 700 Gen 2 and Stealth 600 Gen 2

Turtle Beach has announced that their popular wireless Stealth 600 and Stealth 700 headsets will be upgraded for the coming console generation. The Stealth 700 Gen 2 and Stealth 600 Gen 2 take the current models and refine them further with a premium build and sleeker look, powerful game sound, clear chat through a larger flip-to-mute mic that seamlessly integrates into the earcup, and all day comfort for the same MSRPs of $149.95 and $99.95, respectively. The 600 and 700 will be available in two different versions, one for Xbox One and Xbox Series X and the other for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

The Stealth 600 Gen 2 will be also be available in a black version and white version. The PlayStation Stealth 600 Gen 2 will be available from select retailers and Turtle Beach’s website on August 20. The Xbox version of the Stealth 600 Gen 2 will be available on September 20. The Stealth 700 Gen 2 is available in black and will be available for both platforms on September 20. Stay tuned to Hardcore Gamer for more in depth coverage on these headsets and other Turtle Beach products.