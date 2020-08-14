Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions Scores New Gameplay Footage

Take to the pitch in Captain Tsubasa’s newest gameplay trailer. This new trailer showcases basic movement and mechanics that players need to know before they kit up. The upcoming title is based on the renowned Captain Tsubasa manga and anime series. The game chronicles the athletic exploits of Tsubasa Ozora as he plays out his love for the game and advances through the ranks of multiple soccer leagues. This new sports title immerses players in an action packed arcade-style soccer game that features detailed story, over-the-top shots and exciting gameplay. Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions releases on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC on August 28.