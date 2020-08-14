Dragalia Lost Gala Dragalia Remix Brings New Characters to be Summoned

The latest Dragalia Lost Gala Remix is abound, and with it a couple brand new characters in wait to be summoned to lucky players. These two are summer festival themed, dressed in yukata with great outfits and abilities to help their friends out. It’s worth noting these characters are only available for a short time, so it’s a good idea to hop on it quickly to be sure to snag a chance at adding them to the roster. They’re already available now but will continue to be so until August 16 at 11:59 PM PT.

Check out all the details for the new characters below: