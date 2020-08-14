Rivals of Aether: Definitive Edition Hoping to Launch in September

The popular platform fighting title Rivals of Aether had originally aimed to release their fantastic title on Switch in August, but in a recent tweet by the creator it appears that won’t be the case. Instead they’re looking towards September and hoping to release it then for everyone as like many games right now, delays are just becoming the norm as everyone’s priorities get shifted around. They’ve said they hope to have a confirmed date at a later time, but for now it’s just a broad September release in case something else comes up and it needs to be pushed back a little further.

The Definitive Edition is launching on both Steam and Switch hopefully sometime in September if not later. Those interested can check out the tweet from the creator below: