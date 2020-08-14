Rock of Ages 3: Make&Break Rolls on to Google Stadia Today

The third installment in the indie tower defense franchise, Rock of Ages, receives a Google Stadia release today. A new launch trailer showcases the ridiculously frantic boulder racing game on the new platform. Rock of Ages 3 is a re imagining of history across an inventive campaign and distinctive game modes. The title is free to Stadia Pro members and boasts some features unique to the platform–like 4k 60fps and HDR. Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break is available now for Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Steam and Stadia for PC.