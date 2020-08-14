WB Montreal’s Next Game to Debut at DC Fandome, Suicide Squad Game Titled

DC and Warner Bros. today put out a full schedule for their DC Fandome event, revealing the title of Rocksteady’s Suicide Squad game and the presence of another studio.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is the title of Rocksteady’s next project. The game will be fully revealed on August 22 at 8pm ET/5pm PT during Fandome. No word yet on what we’ll see from the panel, but hopefully we’ll get lots of details about the game.

However, as teased last week, we knew Rocksteady’s Suicide Game was going to be revealed at DC Fandome. The bigger surprise happens earlier in the day. At 1:30pm ET/10:30am PT, Warner Bros. Montreal will finally reveal their current project. Rumor has it that the studio has been hard at work on a soft reboot to the Batman Arkham games centered around the Court of Owls.

Check back August 22 for details regarding Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and WB Montreal’s title.