Keita Iizuka of Scarlet Nexus Answers some Questions from Fans

Scarlet Nexus has drawn the attention of many people interested in new anime style titles. Now Keita Iizuka, one of the producers on the game, has taken the time to answer some questions players want to know. Perhaps one of the most interesting things from the interview is that Scarlet Nexus was somewhat inspired by three different games being Code Vein, God Eater and the Tales Of series. All three are fairly different, but from gameplay of Scarlet Nexus it’s easy to see some of the inspiration they took.

Scarlet Nexus is aiming to release next year for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and PC. Check out the interview below: