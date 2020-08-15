Oceanhorn 2 Devs Discuss the How Porting from Mobile to Switch Worked Out

Oceanhorn 2 for many has been an anticipated title for a while now. While it’s been on mobile since last year, they had always planned to release it on Switch at a later date. Of course this isn’t always as straight forward as it seems, and the devs Cornfox & Bros. have detailed just that on the Unreal Engine blog where they discuss what it took to make it work. One of the most interesting things is that their first attempt to put it on Switch resulted in Oceanhorn 2 running at a mere 13fps, which wouldn’t have made for a great time for anyone.

Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm is planning to launch for Switch this fall. Check out the full interview on how it came to be right here.