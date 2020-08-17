Fallen Knight Brings Sword-Slashing, Platforming to Consoles, PC in 2021

The rise of Mega Man-style games has been great for fans of action-platforming, but fans of the genre haven’t had much to celebrate if they’re a fan of the saber-wielding Zero. While 20XX has its own Zero expy, there aren’t many games out there that focus on slicing and dicing your way to victory. Fallen Knight aims to do that with Lancelot the 49th, a descendant who must do battle with six enemies within a futuristic setting.

He’ll battle the evil group The Purge and the game will take you through futuristic cities and lava-filled areas as he tries to do what’s right and save the world. It will have a fast pace with dashing and a multiple ending setup that changes based on how you play the game. It looks like a super-fun experience and will be released on the Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in the first quarter of 2021. We’ll be keeping a close eye on Fallen Knight as its release draws closer next year.