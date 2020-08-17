Ghost of Tsushima to Receive Free Co-Op Mode Later This Year

Sucker Punch Productions today announced Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, a new co-op mode all Ghost of Tsushima owners get for free.

Ghost of Tsushima: Legends is a unique experience separate from the main game. Rather than following Jin and his allies, Legends revolves around four warriors described as legends by the people of Tsushima. The mode throws out the realistic style of the base game for haunting and fantastical locations inspired by Japanese mythology.

In Legends, you team up with 2-4 players and choose between four different classes; Samurai, Hunter, Ronin, or Assassin. With two players, you’ll partake in a series of co-op story missions. Meanwhile, with 4 players, take on wave-based survival missions. These include new Oni enemies that have their own supernatural abilities. Finally, after you’ve completed all that, try your hand at the raid that arrives shortly after launch.

Ghost of Tsushima is available now on PS4. The Legends update launches later this year.