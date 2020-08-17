HyperX Announces White Cloud Stinger Core Wireless Headset

HyperX announced today that their Cloud Stinger Core wireless headset will now also be available in white. The new white variation of the popular headset will feature a 2.4GHz wireless connection and 40mm drivers in addition to the stand out white color scheme. The lightweight headset is compatible with PlayStation 4 and PC and offers conveniently located volume controls on the earcup, a swivel to mute noise canceling microphone and adjustable steel sliders. The wireless range of the headset is 12 meters with a battery life of up to 17 hours with a $79.99 MSRP through HyperX’s online shop.