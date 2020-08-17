Pokémon Café Mix Hits 5 Million Milestone

Pokémon games always seem to be big hits reaching millions of units sold around the world. Whether it’s the main line or spin-offs, everyone’s a Pokémaniac which means it’s no surprise Pokémon Café Mix has hit a huge milestone.

The game was released not too long ago and in a few weeks has already amassed over five million downloads across the globe. With this occasion comes some goodies for players. From now until August 29, logging in earns you bonuses such as 5,000 golden acorns and three directional whistles for both directions. Also, until about August 25 Grookey will make appearances along with other Pokémon.

If you haven’t checked it out yet, the new puzzle game is available for free to grab from Nintendo eShop on Switch, App Store and Google Play. Have a look at the official website for more details and Grookey below.