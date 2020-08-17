Review: Razer Opus Wireless Headset

Every once in a while, Razer will stray away from a complete focus on gaming with a specific product. While the Razer Sila was considered to be a gaming router, it still strayed away from the typical hardware that Razer offers. The company has released a new headset that doesn’t focus on gaming, but still has gaming in mind. The Razer Opus is a wireless Bluetooth headset that focuses on comfort and Active Noise Cancellation. The Opus is designed to compete with the likes of a Beats or Bose headset, but I tried it out in some gaming situations for this review.

What makes the Razer Opus stand out under the hood won’t particularly gear towards gaming directly. You won’t find any type of positional audio or surround sound. Rather, the Opus does include Active Noise Cancellation with the click of a button. Users will get an enhancement from the bass, but the overall focus on the Opus is the comfort. The sound is crisp and features perfect acoustics for listening to music and watching videos. The headset is THX Certified and you can clearly distinguish the different sound channels being used. Razer has stated that the Opus includes “Best in Class” Active Noise Cancellation and it does a great job of blocking out exterior noise. The Opus would be great for travel, especially while on an airplane.

One cool trick that the Opus features is a pause option when simply removing the headset from your head. While gaming, this isn’t possible, but if listening to music, either dropping the headset around your neck or taking it off will pause whatever media is playing. Removing the Active Noise Cancellation still allows for a great audio experience despite the drop in bass. The entire headset features leatherette memory foam that covers the headband and the ear cups. The size of the ear cups are thinner in comparison to gaming headsets and could be bigger, but this doesn’t affect the comfort. The Opus is designed for long-term usage. It does come with a hard-shelled carrying case that allows the headset to be folded a certain way, which can be a bit confusing if you don’t remember exactly how it went back in.



Another aspect of the Active Noise Cancellation comes in the way of the microphone, which actually have a few embedded on the device. This is geared more towards voice communications for conference calls. There aren’t any exterior connections needed for this, which keeps the sleek design in tact. The Opus features four hybrid microphones for Active Noise Cancellation and another two for voice chat. I’m not sure why Razer hasn’t gone this route in its gaming headsets, but a lot of what Razer designs comes from feedback of eSports professionals.

While the Opus is designed to be a wireless Bluetooth headset, Razer did leave the option for using a 3.5mm audio connection. What this means is that for gaming, it can be used across the board. The PS4 doesn’t support a Bluetooth audio solution, but what did was the Vita. Again, there won’t be any surround sound here, but rather stereo audio. It can also be used for mobile gaming with the Bluetooth connection, and connecting to both my phone and Vita had no issues. If you game on-the-go with a portable solution, the comfort and sound quality are some of the best out there for that solution. The only real issue with using Bluetooth was the range. The headset would begin to cut out from only a few feet away. That could be an issue for conference calls, as well.



Closing Comments:

The Razer Opus Wireless Headset is a complete top-tier audio solution for a more affordable price in its class. While it does retail for $199.99, that’s competitive compared to the Beats and Bose headsets of the world. The comfort, sound quality and technology that are here will not disappoint you. The Opus also has a battery life rated at 25 hours, so even the longest of travel shouldn’t be an issue. The Active Noise Cancellation is a big change in this class as it does an excellent job of blocking out background noise. If you are looking for a headset that is completely geared towards gaming, this will be a pass. If you want to be able to easily and comfortably enjoy a headset for a multitude of media uses, however, the Opus will have you covered.