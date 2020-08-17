Video Game Adaptation of George Orwell’s ‘Animal Farm’ Releasing This Fall

The video game adaptation to English author George Orwell’s acclaimed 1945 satirical novella, Animal Farm, releases this Fall. While it’s not the first time Orwell’s work has been adapted — having been made into radio dramas and even an animated film in the 1950’s — it’s the first time that Animal Farm has entered into the video game medium. Originally announced way back in September 2017, the game is made in conjunction between independant developers Nerial and The Dairymen — set to convert Orwell’s work into an adventure game format. Having players balance resources between the many animals present in the story. The game is set to also be narrated by Abubakar Salim, perhaps more recently known as the voice of Bayek in Assassin’s Creed: Origins.

Commemorating the 75th anniversary of its original publishing with today’s news, Animal Farm is often regarded — alongside Orwell’s 1949 dystopian novel, 1984 (or Nineteen Eighty-Four, as it is often written) — as one of the best and most important pieces of English-language literature of all time. Described by its author as a fable, the novella reflects the real-life 1917 Russian Revolution, of which eventually led to the rise of the authoritarian and dictatorial regime of the Soviet Union. Orwell’s Animal Farm is set to release across PC and mobile.