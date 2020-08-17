Vizio Named Official TV and Soundbar Partner of Marvel’s Avengers

Vizio announced today that they will be partnering with Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics as the exclusive HDTV and soundbar partner for Marvel’s Avengers. The company also announced that all new Vizio 4K TV will be designed to offer up a better gaming experience thanks to their ProGaming engine. The company’s 2021 assortment of TVs has been on shelves for about a month now and new models will be rolled out through the fall. The ProGaming Engine allows for 4K support with up to 120fps, ensuring a smooth experience. Using a high-quality soundbar can also change the expereicne completely and make use of all the intricate work done with a game’s sound design.

The Marvel’s Avengers game itself will be out soon and will be playable on a wide spectrum of devices. Google Stadia support will bring a AAA Marvel game to a gaming streaming service day-and-date with its physical and downloadable counterpart for the first time ever, and PlayStation 4 owners will be able to play as Spider-Man. We’ll see just how Marvel’s Avengers turns out when the final game hits on September 4 across the PS4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC.