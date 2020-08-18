Deathloop Delayed to 2021

Arkane Studios and Bethesda Softworks today announced that Deathloop has been delayed.

The PS5 console exclusive will no longer launch alongside the console this holiday season. Arkane Studios’ wild, time-bending shooter was one of Sony’s major announcements at their PS5 showcase in June. It was a huge get for Sony, but players will need to wait a little longer to get their hands on it.

Taking to Twitter, Arkane confirmed the delay and set a new Q2 2021 release window.

To the community, an update on DEATHLOOP: pic.twitter.com/XveoG6AgoT — DEATHLOOP (@deathloop) August 18, 2020

As expected with any 2020 delay, the cause was related to COVID-19. Specifically, the working-from-home situation created hurtles for creating and polishing the game. The new Q2 window means the game could launch anytime between April and June.

Deathloop launches in 2021 on both PS5 and PC.