Local Co-Op Coming to Untitled Goose Game Next Month

Last year, House House set loose a determined fowl with the release of Untitled Goose Game, with an initial launch on Switch and PC before it made its way to PS4 and Xbox One at the end of the year.

Now, the (un)titular goose has brought a friend along for the journey, as a free update arriving on September 23 across all platforms will introduce two player local co-op to the chaotic bird simulator. As the trailer below shows, adding a second goose to the peaceful town setting is sure to amplify whatever honk-filled shenanigans you and a partner end up getting into.

In addition to being available now on the platforms above, September 23 will also be the same date that Untitled Goose Game will be available on Steam and itch.io.