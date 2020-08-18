New No Straight Roads Trailer Showcases Switch Footage

No Straight Roads has been in the works for quite a while and has a unique neon-soaked look and EDM style to it. In Vinyl City, you’ll fight fictional musical stardom to take out the EDM empire with third-person combat and a touch of rhythm to keep you glued to the screen. With neon-filled worlds, you’ll take on massive bosses and explore levels with the Switch version featuring an exclusive three-person mode. The soundtrack is EDM-filled and the game itself features grinding, running, jumping, and melee combat. From the looks of things, there’s no chance the action will get stale. No Straight Roads is set for a release on the PC via the Epic Games Store and Switch eShop on August 25. No Straight Roads is available for pre-order on the eShop now for $35.99 – so you save a bit of money being an early adopter as the normal price will be $39.99.