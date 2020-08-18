Supergiant Games Bringing Hades to Nintendo Switch

Supergiant Games has crafted some of the most enjoyable, fast-paced games of the past decade. They have mastered isometric gaming, and their latest game, Hades, offers up fast action with sharper visuals than anything they’ve offered before. PC progress will be able to transfer to the Switch thanks to cross-saves. An exact release date hasn’t been announced, but a fall 2020 release window was announced – so it should be out in the next few months. It’s a fantastic game for quick sessions, with enough depth to sink hours into it as well.