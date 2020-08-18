The Furious Wild Comes to Total War: Three Kingdoms September 3

The next expansion for Total War: Three Kingdoms is almost ready for launch. Once The Furious Wild expansion arrives, Total War fans will have the ability to head into the jungles of Southern China and take up the takes of uniting the Naman tribes. There are four warlords to choose from this time: Meng Huo, King Mulu, Lady Zhurong and King Shamole. Each of this powerful figures brings their own talents to the table, but only one can emerge as the leader capable of challenging the Han Chinese from the north. See the trailer below for a brief look at the situation.

In addition to the new culture and warlords, The Furious Wild introduces over 25 new units to the game; these include animal units such as tigers and elephants. There’s also a new tech tree to follow, new faction mechanics to master, start dates in 190 and 194, an expanded map and missions to help bring the Naman to life as a culture. New extras for the base game will be coming with this expansion as well, including a new Han warlord, “juggernaut artillery” and “Gate Battles.”

Total War: Three Kingdoms – The Furious Wild launches on September 9 for PC.