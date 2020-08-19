Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Announced Via Cryptic Teaser

Call of Duty today confirmed the title of the next entry in the franchise via a cryptic video.

Following months of leaks and rumors, Call of Duty 2020 officially has a name. After a week’s worth of Easter Eggs and challenges in Warzone, the end result was an unlisted video on YouTube. It confirmed that the game indeed takes place during the Cold War, and that the title is indeed Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

The trailer footage is taken from an interview with KGB defector Yuri Bezmenov. In it, he explains how the Soviet Union plans to destabilize the United States during the Cold War. The short, cryptic video ends with the reveal of the game’s title. Finally, the video’s description reads as, ‘Know your history or be doomed to repeat it. Verdansk. August 26.’ This suggests the reveal may take place in Warzone.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War likely launches this holiday season. Be sure to check back August 26 to see what unfolds in Warzone.