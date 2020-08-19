Final Fantasy XIV Yo-kai Watch Event Returns Today

If you missed the Yo-kai Watch event in Final Fantasy XIV back in 2016 and 2017, fear not as Square Enix has brought back the grind just for you.

You’re able to pick up the event just outside of the Aetheryte in Ul’dah, and exchange any of the tokens you earn at the Gold Saucer (you will need to be at least level 15 through the story). You’ll be able to earn a bevy of minions, weapons and mounts, although it takes quite a while as it requires FATE farming/grinding.

In order for you to obtain the minions, you simply need to equip the Yo-kai Watch to your wrist slot and complete any FATE in A Realm Reborn, Heavensward or Stormblood, which will grant you Medals (3 for one minion). Once you obtain these minions, each will allow you to collect “Legendary” tokens by having them summoned as you complete FATES in specific regions.

For example, if you’re looking for the new Gunbreaker or Dancer weapons, you’ll need Lord Enma or Damona (respectively) summoned as you complete FATES in Stormblood areas. If you want the Samurai and Red Mage weapons, Zazel or Lord Ananta will need to be summoned while you finish FATES in Heavensward areas. The rest of the weapons are tied to specific areas in A Realm Reborn.

If you earn 13 of the minions, you will obtain the Whisper-go mount. If you collect 13 of the weapons, you will receive a glowing version of Whisper-go. And finally, if you collect all the weapons, including the 4 new ones, you will receive the new Jibanyan Couch mount.

The Yo-kai Watch event will run until patch 5.4, which should be coming in 3-4 months.