Hitman 2’s Online Modes Being Shut Down, Will Not Return in Hitman 3

While IO Interactive’s long running assassination sandbox series has primarily been a singleplayer affair, the developer branched out in the latest entry with two unique ideas for online multiplayer integration.

In Hitman 2, Ghost Mode allowed two players to play in the same space, racing to complete objectives and take out the necessary targets in whatever way they see fit, while Sniper Assassin was a first-person sniping challenge that could also be played cooperatively. In a blog post addressing which modes will be present in the upcoming Hitman 3, IO Interactive confirmed that neither of these modes will be returning for the sequel, and will both see their online servers shut off in Hitman 2 in the coming months. Ghost Mode will officially no longer be playable as of August 31, while the cooperative aspect of Sniper Assassin will be turned off sometime before the release of Hitman 3, but will remain playable in a singleplayer capacity in both Hitman 2 and 3.

Hitman 3 is set to launch this January for PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One and PC.