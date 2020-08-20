505 Games Attempts to Explain Control Ultimate Edition’s Next-Gen Upgrade

505 Games today posted an explanation concerning the backlash to Control’s next-gen upgrade.

All but one next-gen upgrade is free. Across the vast array of different publishes, one thing has been clear, buy the PS4 or Xbox One versions of a game, get the PS5 or Xbox Series X version for free. Ubisoft, CD Projekt Red, Square Enix, EA, and more have been pretty consistent about that messaging. The only outsider, at the time, was 2K Games, who was hellbent on charging an additional $40 for the next-gen version of NBA 2K21, or $70 if you didn’t buy the PS4 or Xbox One Ultimate Edition. Then, last week, another unexpected game joined the camp.

505 Games and Remedy Entertainment announced Control Ultimate Edition. The $40 version would get players the base game alongside both DLCs. More importantly, it also included a next-gen upgrade. Those who bought the game and its DLC at launch? Left in the dust without an explanation. As expected, backlash followed.

Taking to their personal blog, 505 Games attempted to set the record straight. However, their explanation doesn’t really reveal much about the process, nor does it mention exactly what was preventing them from including existing owners:

“We spent several months exploring all of our launch options for Control Ultimate Edition and no decision was taken lightly. While it is challenging bringing any game to next gen platforms, we quickly realised it was even more difficult to upgrade our current user base to next gen with full parity across platforms with our year-old game. Every avenue we pursued, there was some form of blocker and those blockers meant that at least one group of players ended up being left out of the upgrade for various reasons. As of today, we can’t offer an upgrade to everyone, and leaving any one group out feels unfair. We understand that is not what you want to hear.”

505 Games did note that the game is backwards compatible on both platforms with some enhancements. So, current owners can still play the game they own. However, that still feels like a slap in the face to those who supported the game at launch. Hopefully, 505 Games and Remedy Entertainment can find a solution that includes all owners of the game as they head towards the next-gen launch.

Control Ultimate Edition launches August 27 on PC. The other versions will roll out throughout the rest of the year.