‘Feel More’ with First Live Action PlayStation 5 Trailer

While some key questions still remain about the launch of Sony’s next generation console, the publisher has already kicked off their marketing campaign with their first global ad spot.

The trailer below, which shares the title of the current PlayStation tagline “Play Has No Limits”, highlights three of the key new features making their way to the PlayStation 5 and Dualsense controller: haptic feedback, adaptive triggers and 3D audio. While no specific PS5 games are mentioned or even really hinted at, the video does attempt to capture the advantages that these features will bring to the table to enhance your gaming experience when the console launches this holiday season.