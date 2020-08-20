Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered PS4 Theme Unveiled, Looking at Concept Art

There’s one week to go until Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition launches on multiple platforms. In order to celebration we got a look at the special theme for PS4 and a look at concept art with Toshiyuki Itahana. Many of these are never before seen works, with one in particular being the focus for the brand new theme. It’s a great close look at detailed explanation on the pieces that didn’t make the cut to any final product, but nonetheless a gorgeous peak into the work that went into the game.

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition launches for PS4, Switch, iOS and Android on August 27. Check out the theme video below and take a closer look at all the artwork here.