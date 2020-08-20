Ghost of Tsushima Update 1.07 Brings Fixes for Stick Issues

Update 1.07 for Ghost of Tsushima is here and it brings a couple of small, but nonetheless important fixes to the game. The most important of these is a new option to adjust control stick tolerance. With this in place, players are now better able to account for problems such as control stick drift and deadzones. This come in addition to a host of other small bug fixes and general improvements.

For those who might not be aware, a deadzone is the distance a control stick has to be moved before a game recognizes movement. These are important to have in place, because games would otherwise reflect every slight movement of the stick. Older controllers can develop problems maintaining proper default deadzones, so having something to deal with it in Ghost of Tsushima is definitely a win for anyone who’s still relying on their original PS4 controller.

Ghost of Tsushima is available now for PlayStation 4. Be sure to check out our review for a full breakdown of the game’s strengths and weaknesses.