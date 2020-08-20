iam8bit Launches Limited Edition Battletoads NES Cartridge and Vinyl Soundtrack

To celebrate the iconic Battletoads return to gaming after taking over a quarter century off, iam8bit announced today that they have some limited edition collectibles in the works for fans. These include a limited run of NES cartridges of the 1991 classic Battletoads. This playable cart retails for $99.99 and will ship in Q3 of 2020. Most of these carts will be Translucent Zitz Green but one in every eight orders will be the rarer Pimple Brown. In addition to the reissue of the game there will be a 2 LP soundtrack that will ship in Q4 of 2020 for the price of 42.99. The first disc will feature David Wise’s original score from the early ’90s while the second will feature David Housden’s metal guitar inspired tracks from the 2020 release. Details of each item is below.

Limited Edition Battletoads NES Legacy Cartridge Collection

Limited Edition of 2,000 (iam8bit Exclusive)

Brand-New Playable Cartridge

Translucent Zitz Green and Ultra Limited Pimple Brown Cartridges (Randomized)

Specialty Fold-Out Foil Box with Gloss and Embellishments

Full-Color, Premium Instruction Booklet w/ Restored Artwork + Foreword by Jirard “The Completionist” Khalil

Custom Dust Cover

Retro Pack-In Surprises

Custom Package Design & Restoration by Jango Snow Art & Design

Manufactured by Retrotainment Games + Infinite NES Lives

Battletoads: Smash Hits (2xLP Vinyl Soundtrack)

2xLP on Pimple Pink Vinyl

“Kiss My Fist” 3D Pop-Up Gatefold Jacket (iam8bit exclusive)

Disc One feat. music by David Wise (Battletoads, 1991)

Disc Two feat. music by David Housden (Battletoads, 2020)

Album Art by Alex Pardee

Mastered for Vinyl by Townsend Mastering

Digital Download Included

As a special bonus, 500 randomly selected orders will receive Rash’s Toadally Rad Adventure Cassette