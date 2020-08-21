Aokana – Four Rhythms Across the Blue Flies onto Switch

Visual novel fans, get ready to add a new game to your Switch collection. Aokana – Four Rhythms Across the Blue has just arrived on the platform after releasing on PC last year.

The story focuses on a group of teens caught up in the futuristic flying sport “Flying Circus.” Expect lots of action-packed matches, as well as romance, throughout the game.

Aokana – Four Rhythms Across the Blue is available both physically and digitally for Switch. Physical collectors can even pick up a special Limited Edition and get a 100 page art book.