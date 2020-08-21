Crysis Remastered Comes to Consoles, PC this September

Crytek today announced a September release date for Crysis Remastered on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.Following the Switch release in July, the PS4, Xbox One, and PC versions will launch September 18 as a digital download. Available for $29.99, players can download it off the PlayStation Store, Microsoft Sore, or Epic Games Store.
Originally planned to release alongside the Switch version, Crytek opted to delay these versions following the release an an underwhelming trailer. They and developer Saber Interactive have used this time to further polish the visuals, and the results look pretty good so far. The game features 8K, HDR, temporal anti-aliasing, screen space directional occlusion, global illumination, depth fields, new light settings, motion blur, parallax occlusion mapping, screen space reflections and shadows, and many more updates.
PS4 Pro and Xbox One X owners get quite a surprise, in addition to normal improvements. Both enhanced consoles feature ray tracing thanks to CryEngine’s software based ray tracing solution. The PC version features hardware-based ray tracing.Crysis Remastered launches September 18 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. The game is an Epic Games Store exclusive on PC.